Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly ‘all set’ to join Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos had an agreement to sign the player last summer, who opted to stay at Ajax following the departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

According to De Telegraaf, contacts between both clubs have remained strong and a deal worth €55m is ready to be concluded.





It’s understood that Van de Beek rejected proposals from both Manchester United and Tottenham – handing priority to Real.

The 22-year-old’s arrival will also pour doubt over the futures of Isco and Luka Modrić, who could leave the Santiago Bernabéu in June.

Martin Ødegaard and Aachraf Hakimi, however, are likely to stay with Zinedine Zidane next term.