Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has rejected the chance to join Manchester United and will instead sign for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

That’s according to De Telegraaf who say that Van De Beek will sign for Los Blancos this summer in a deal worth €50m.

The Netherlands international came to prominence during last season’s Champions League, where his remarkable energy and eye for a pass helped lead the Dutch giants to the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford during last summer’s transfer window but ultimately stayed at Ajax for one more campaign.





United have gone back in for the midfielder this month and were willing to pay Ajax’s relatively low asking price.

However De Telegraaf say that Van De Beek has rejected the chance to play in the Premier League and will instead head to Santiago Bernabéu, as Zinedine Zidane looks to lower the average age of his squad.

This deal could also have an effect on Paul Pogba’s future, who has been eyeing a switch to Real Madrid for a year now.

Whether the current LaLiga leaders would have the cash available to sign both Pogba and Van De Beek, as well as try and bring Kylian Mbappé to the club – as has been heavily touted – remains to be seen.