According to recent reports, Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek has offered his services to La Liga giants Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims the Dutch midfielder is becoming increasingly more frustrated with life in Manchester.

Having only joined the Red Devils last summer from Dutch side Ajax, van de Beek has endured a difficult debuting season in England’s top-flight.

With his playing time heavily restricted having started just four Premier League matches throughout the most recent 2020-21 season, van de Beek’s long-term future has become the subject of much speculation.





The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Sport, who believes the midfielder would welcome a switch to Spain – a league he almost played in before talks with Real Madrid previously broke down.

It has been noted that the 23-year-old is open to a loan move, as well as a permanent switch, but ultimately, he is ‘dreaming’ of wearing the blue and red kit of Barcelona.

Barcelona is understood to be aware of van de Beek’s desire to play for them but has yet to give the versatile midfielder an idea of what their intentions may be ahead of this summer’s transfer window.