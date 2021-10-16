Donny van de Beek determined to leave Manchester United in January

Donny van de Beek has got tired of waiting for opportunities at Man Utd. The Dutchman is determined to leave as soon as possible, even in January.

Donny van de Beek’s time at Man Utd could be almost up. The Dutchman is still hardly getting game time at the Mancunian outfit and he is considering leaving in January.

The former Ajax footballer has got tired of not having opportunities. Solskjaer does not count on the Dutch footballer despite the fact he has told the footballer to stay.

‘The Daily Mirror’ reports that Van de Beek wants to move elsewhere in the January transfer window. He has played just five minutes in the Premier League this season.

That said, Man Utd want to get back a good part of the 40 million euros that they paid Ajax for Van de Beek last year. That makes his departure more difficult.

They want at least 25 million euros to sell a footballer who has hardly shown his quality at Old Trafford.