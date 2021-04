Donny van de Beek is determined to prove himself at Manchester United.

The Holland midfielder has struggled in his first season at Old Trafford and been linked with a summer move away.





But the Telegraph says Van de Beek’s priority is to stay and prove his quality to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23 year-old has managed just 12 starts in all competitions this season and has a deal to 2025.

Van de Beek has been linked with a move to Juventus.