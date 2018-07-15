France players celebrate winning the World Cup following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final - Getty Images
Getty Images

US President Donald Trump quickly sent congratulations to France after their World Cup win over Croatia on Sunday, and also praised Russia’s president for hosting the tournament.

“Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup,” Trump said on Twitter after Les Bleus were victorious, winning 4-2.

“Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever!”

Trump on Monday is to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a summit in Helsinki, Finland.

