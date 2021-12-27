Dominic Solanke fires Bournemouth back to the top

Bournemouth returned to the top of the Championship table Monday after Dom Solanke steered them to a 1-0 win at QPR.

The Cherries took advantage of Fulham’s postponed Boxing Day clash to reclaim the top spot, with Solanke’s header late in the first half proving the difference at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was a big win for Bournemouth, who could have dropped out of the top two on Monday had West Brom won earlier in the day, but instead sit top of the tree, having picked up the first win in seven.

QPR, who hadn’t played in more than three weeks due to Covid postponements, looked rusty at times and remain just outside the top six – albeit with games in hand on all the sides above them. They also finished with 10 men after Andre Dozzell’s late red card.

It was a slow start from Bournemouth but they soon grew into the game and took control of proceedings. In truth, they should have taken the lead on 30 minutes when Phil Billing brilliantly teed up Solanke, but somehow he headed over virtually an empty net from just a few yards.

Solanke made up for that miss 11 minutes later, however, from what actually seemed a much more difficult opportunity, as he found space at the near post to guide a header from a Junior Stanislas free-kick past Seny Dieng.

QPR boss Mark Warburton made a change at the start of the second half as Dozzell came on for the injured Ilias Chair, but it failed to inspire much in the way of a chance for the home side.