New York City FC have appointed Domenec Torrent as head coach, replacing the outgoing Patrick Vieira.

Torrent has been Pep Guardiola’s assistant since 2007, working with the Spaniard at Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and helping him to 24 trophies.

The 55-year-old has signed with NYCFC until the end of the 2020 season and will take up the position, pending the approval of a US work permit.

Prior to working with Guardiola, Torrent was head coach of Girona FC and he feels the time is right to become a No 1 once again.

“Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola – it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club,” said Torrent.

“I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can’t wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch.

“Though I have been fortunate enough to visit New York on numerous occasions, I am looking forward to living and coaching in this special city and meeting the fans as soon as possible. I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.

“I’d like to thank the players and all my colleagues at Manchester City for making my time at the football club such a wonderful and memorable experience.”