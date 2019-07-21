<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Dolphins FC striker Emem Eduok has reacted after joining Croatian club Hajduk Split on a four years deal.

The 25-year-old winger signed a contract with Bijela on June 30, 2022, and is expected to wear his favourite jersey number 11.

Eduok told Hajduk Split official website: “I’m happy about the signatures, I informed about the Club, watched over the internet video and photos of fans and fans, so I was very impressed. I believe that Hajduk is an excellent choice for me and I will do my best to help achieve the club goals.

The sports director Saša Bjelanović said they are happy to beat other clubs to sign Eduok: “Samuel had a great desire since the start of the transfer talk and we are happy to have signed him because other clubs were in the competition to sign him.

“He is an attacker who will certainly do well for us and we all expect him to help achieve our set goals.

“We are looking forward to seeing him start training and we believe that he will quickly reach the optimum shape and adapt to the game as our team demand.”

Eduok started his career at the Dolphin before a two years spell with Tunisia Premier League side Espérance and later joined Kasimpas and BB Erzurumspor where he featured 15 times and scoring four goals in the process last season.

He also played for Nigeria U-20 team, and he also debuted for the A team of Nigeria in qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.