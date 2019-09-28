<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Doctors working for Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers FC of Scotland are keeping Nigeria international Joe Aribo waiting over his medical conditions following the head injury he sustained against Livingston, on Wednesday.

Disclosing this to Rangers’ website on Friday afternoon in pre-match conference before today’s game against Aberdeen, former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who handles Rangers this season said: ”I am sure the doctor will decide in the coming days how many that will be, but he certainly won’t be available for the weekend and it could have an impact on the Europa League, next week’s fixtures and maybe international too as it is right in the centre of his forehead”.

”So, I suppose it will depend on what type of protection in the coming weeks we can get to him and how comfortable he is as it is in a real, awkward spot.”

Gerrard told reporters yesterday that the midfielder will not be available for selection against Aberdeen and has rated him as doubtful to make his second appearance for the Super Eagles. But Nigeria’s manager Gernot Rohr will be hoping that Rangers’ doctors clear Aribo for their club’s matches since he has 15 days left before the game against Brazil inside the National Stadium in Singapore.

Aribo picked up a head injury during Rangers’ 1-0 victory against Livingston on Wednesday night and risks missing Nigeria’s friendly match against Brazil next month.

It remains to be seen if Glassgow Rangers medical team can release an official statement stating Aribo’s exact medical conditions and the period he won’t be allowed to kick the ball, depending on how he responds to treatment in the hospital.