



Kylian Mbappe can turn Liverpool into “the best team in the world” according to Djibril Cisse, who thinks the Paris Saint-Germain star could easily end up joining the Reds.

Mbappe has enjoyed an incredible rise to stardom since graduating to the senior squad at Monaco back in 2015.

The forward played a key role in the French outfit’s run to Ligue 1 glory in 2016-17 before being snapped up by PSG, where he has since added three more domestic crowns to his collection.

He also became a World Cup winner in 2018, scoring in France’s 4-2 final victory over Croatia in Russia, and currently looks like the most likely man to replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the game when they finally hang up their boots.

Mbappe’s impressive form at PSG has seen him linked with a number of other top clubs across Europe including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Klopp has insisted that the Reds cannot afford the 22-year-old in the past, but Cisse thinks his compatriot would be well worth the sizeable investment for his old club given the fact he could complete their forward line.

“To be honest I spoke to a few journalists, we were talking about Kylian Mbappe, because he’s the best in the world at the moment,” the former Liverpool striker told The Daily Mail. “I see him in Liverpool, big time. It’s a lot of money. A big, massive investment but I think that the boy is worth it and I see him there.





Asked if Mbappe would slot into Klopp’s starting line up seamlessly, Cisse responded: “Yeah, he would. First of all he’s clever, he’s a team player so he can play in different positions and he will match with Salah and Sadio [Mane]. If Firmino stays, you know, it will be a crazy team. For me, that would be the best team in the world.

“He would be the one. I don’t know what Liverpool can do in terms of investment but it would be a big move for a key player. I want to dream, and I want to see him there.”

The ex-France international went on to weigh in on Liverpool’s struggles for form in 2020-21, insisting a mounting injury crisis is no excuse for a collective drop in standards.

“They missed a few players but it’s not an excuse. If you want to be champions you have to win games, especially at home,” said Cisse. “It’s a difficult situation, no crowd and no atmosphere to boost you on when you need. Still, you can’t lose points at home.

“Last season they were really destroying every team. Even top teams at the same level as them. I don’t know if it’s also the accumulation of games, the players are tired, [Virgil] Van Dijk is injured and they now have a lot of injured players.

“For sure, it’s not the same Liverpool we’re used to seeing from last season. At the moment they’re giving the other teams the opportunity to catch up and it’s not good.”