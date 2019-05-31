<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Algerian Football Federation has named the final 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The squad is headlined by Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and FC Porto forward Yacine Brahimi.

The Desert Foxes will be under the guidance of Algerian tactician Djamel Belmadi at the continental tournament which will be hosted by Egypt.

Algeria are in Group C along with Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania.

Algeria full squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais M’Bolhi, Azzedine Doukha, Alexandre Oukidja

Defenders: Ramy Bensebaini, Mohamed Fares, Youcef Atal, Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Rafik Halliche, Mehdi Tahrat

Midfielders: Mehdi Abeid, Hichem Boudaoui, Adlene Guedioura, Haris Belkebla, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Yacine Brahimi, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Islam Slimani