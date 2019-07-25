<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Divock Origi scored again as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP, with Bruno Fernandes impressing in the friendly on Wednesday.

The Premier League giants finished their tour of the United States winless, but Champions League hero Origi is in goalscoring form.

Origi has scored in three of Liverpool’s five friendlies, cancelling out Fernandes’ opener for Sporting after Simon Mignolet’s error.

Georginio Wijnaldum restored the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s men before Fernandes – heavily linked with a move to Manchester United – set up Wendel in the second half at Yankee Stadium.

Liverpool, without their star attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, fell behind in just the fourth minute after an error from Mignolet.

Fernandes’ long-range effort swerved but was straight at the goalkeeper, who was unable to handle it down low and saw it find the back of the net.

However, Liverpool had looked the better team and deservedly equalised in the 20th minute through Origi.

Andy Robertson’s cross from the left was met by Jordan Henderson, with Origi on hand to tap in after Sporting goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro saved the captain’s header.

Wendel hit the post for Sporting before Wijnaldum – playing on the left – put Liverpool ahead, his deflected finish beating Ribeiro after a wonderful outside-of-the-foot pass from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tiago Ilori error.

Mignolet denied Luciano Vietto with a brilliant double save prior to half-time before Sporting equalised eight minutes after the break, Wendel producing a neat finish from Fernandes’ pass.

Virgil van Dijk hit the post for Liverpool with a header in the 57th minute, but neither team could find a winner.