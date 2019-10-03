<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Sprint sensation Divine Oduduru said he only finds out he will be running in the 200m event of the ongoing IAAF World Championship a few minutes before the race.

Oduduru was suspended alongside with compatriot Okagbare by the sports ruling body for failing to run in the 100m.

The athletes appealed the ruling and got the suspension lifted, but only a few minutes to their scheduled 200m race.

The 2019 African game silver medalist however qualified for the semi-final but failed to advance to the final after finishing 6th from his heat.

Oduduru said he was distracted by the whole suspension saga, but already turned his attentions to next year’s Olympic in Tokyo Japan.

“It was in the afternoon of the day we were to run the 200m that I found out I was going to run and I think they have been working towards ensuring that I was listed for the event, so when they said I can run finally I just have to get my body ready.”

“I’m not going to lie; I came here to get a medal because I was ranked number two in the world this year,” he said. “The next thing for me is to go back, sit down, meditate, get good rest and get ready for next season.” he said .