Disrupted Betis-Sevilla Copa Del Rey tie to be finished behind closed doors

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that the Copa del Rey match between Real Betis and Sevilla will proceed behind closed doors on Sunday.

Due to crowd disturbance, Saturday’s Seville derby at Estadio Benito Villamarin was called off when Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck by an object thrown from the stands.

The incident occurred while the visitors were celebrating Nabil Fekir’s 39th-minute equaliser in the last-16 clash, which cancelled out Papu Gomez’s opener.

Jordan was treated by physios after being struck in the head by a projectile from the crowd.

After protests from Sevilla and their head coach Julen Lopetegui, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea led the players off the pitch.

The RFEF has announced that the last portions of the first half and the entirety of the second half would be played on Sunday, with no fans inside the stadium.

Jordan will be unable to participate since the 27-year-old must remain at home for at least 24 hours under observation.

In a statement made shortly after the abandonment, Sevilla condemned the “unacceptable” behaviour of Betis’ fans. The statement read: “Sevilla FC condemns the violent act suffered today by Joan Jordan.

“It was an unacceptable act in the world of sport committed by an individual who does not represent the fans of Real Betis or the way of living football in our city.

“Likewise, the club demands the utmost respect for Joan Jordan, a true professional and an exemplary person who has suffered an appalling attack.”

On Sunday, Betis issued their own statement, which read: “Real Betis Balompie strongly condemn the throw of an object to the pitch during the Copa del Rey game.

“The club has immediately cooperated with the police to identify the alleged perpetrator of said throw. The club will apply the internal regulations with the utmost severity to punish said individual.

“The intention of Real Betis Balompie has been to resume the game as soon as possible.”

It is the latest incident to taint the Sevilla derby, which is known for being one of Spain’s most acrimonious rivalries. For example, a bottle hurled by a Betis fan knocked Sevilla coach Juande Ramos unconscious in 2007.