Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his position as Ghana Football Association (GFA) President after he was caught on camera receiving cash gifts from undercover reporters.

Nyantakyi’s resignation was announced the GFA’s official website on Friday.

His decision to step down follows an investigation by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who secretly filmed Nyankakyi discussing plans to set aside 25 per cent of a proposed sponsorship deal to a company he owns in a documentary called ‘When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’.

He was also banned on Friday by FIFA’s Ethics Committee over the issue.

A statement by the GFA reads: “The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi as president of Association.

“Mr. Nyantakyi made this decision after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association on Friday afternoon.

“The GFA will soon announce further developments on this situation.”

In a statement sent to the GFA General Secretary on Friday by Nyantakyi following his resignation, he said: “After a meeting of the Executive Committee this afternoon I decided to resign as President of the Ghana Football Association,” Nyantakyi’s statement began.

“It stemmed out of the controversies generated by investigative report of Tiger Eye PI,” he added. “In the said report I committed a series of errors of indiscretion.

“I gravely associated the highest office of the land – the presidency – with private discussions I had with “Scammers” who deceived me into thinking they were genuine persons interested in investing in our country.

“I hereby apologise unreservedly to the father of the Nation, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, H.E. the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State for indiscretion in associating them with the private conversations on the video.

“I wish to clarify that at no time prior to or subsequent to any deliberations on the video did I consult, contact or inform any Government official about discussions on the video. I take sole and personal responsibility for the proceedings on the video.

“I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them. This is by no means an admission of wrong doing for issues on the video.”