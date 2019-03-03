



Diogo Dalot thinks Manchester United showed the kind of spirit historically associated with the club during Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton.

United’s victory saw them move back above Arsenal into the Champions League spots, while they are now just three points adrift of third-place Tottenham, who have not won any of their three most recent games.

It was by no means a straightforward outing for United, however, as they fell behind in the first half to a ferocious Yan Valery strike, drawing level in the second when Andreas Pereira found the top-right corner with a sublime curling effort.

Romelu Lukaku made it 2-1 to United soon after, only for James Ward-Prowse’s fine free-kick 15 minutes from time to peg the hosts back again.

But Lukaku’s second late on finally ended Saints’ resistance, and Dalot – who impressed as a second-half replacement for the injured Alexis Sanchez – felt it was a quintessential United display.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Dalot said: “This is Man United. When you’re 1-0 down, we know the crowd always pushes for us and we wanted to win it.

“I think the badge speaks for itself when we talk about comebacks, desire and attitude, and for us it was just another game that we gave everything in.

“It was like a two-second punch in the stomach when we conceded that second goal, it was a good goal too, which David [de Gea] had no chance with.

“But we knew we had maybe 10 minutes more and, like I said, it’s Man United and we wanted to win it, and Rom got us the other goal.

“It’s always a pleasure to play in this stadium and what a game to win with such a great comeback. It was unbelievable.”

Up next for United on Wednesday is the Champions League last-16 second leg away to Paris Saint-Germain, who won 2-0 at Old Trafford last month.

Dalot insists United go into it with no fear, however, as they have nothing to lose.

“We have no pressure on us [on Wednesday] because we are 2-0 down, but we know in football anything is possible and, in this club, you know that even more,” the full-back said.

“We feel that if we can score a goal, then they will be worried, so we will focus on doing that.”