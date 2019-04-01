<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dinamo Zagreb have been ordered to play their next European match behind closed doors for the racist behaviour of their supporters against Benfica, UEFA confirmed on Monday.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also ordered the Croatian champions to pay a €20,000 fine, while a second one-match stadium ban has been deferred for two years.

Dinamo were fined a further €47,000 for other offences, including setting off fireworks, throwing objects and blocking stairways in the Europa League last-16 match on March 7.

Chelsea have been fined €13,000 after fans were found guilty of throwing objects and invading the pitch against Malmo on February 14. UEFA has told the Swedish club they must cough up €58,000 for throwing objects and setting off fireworks.

Dynamo Kiev have been given a partial stadium closure for their next home European game and ordered to display a UEFA ‘#EqualGame’ banner for throwing objects, setting off fireworks, a pitch invasion and blocking stairways against Olympiacos.