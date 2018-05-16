Dimitri Payet starts for Marseille in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Atletico Madrid in Lyon after recovering from a minor muscle problem.

The French international playmaker’s fitness had been a source of some concern for Marseille fans after he missed their last domestic league game.

But Payet had said he was “optimistic” about being ready in time, and plays in a Marseille side also welcoming back Bouna Sarr on the right of a four-man defence.

Influential Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo again starts in central defence with Rolando — whose extra-time goal secured victory over Salzburg in the semi-final in Austria — only on the bench after injury.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has opted for Angel Correa instead of Thomas Partey across the middle, meaning Koke will start on the left of midfield.

Marseille-born French international Lucas Hernandez starts at left-back rather than Filipe Luis, who is only just back from injury.

Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa team up in the Atletico attack as the Spanish side look to win the Europa League for the third time in nine seasons, having been beaten in the Champions League finals of 2014 and 2016.

Marseille are aiming to win their second European trophy, 25 years after beating AC Milan in the inaugural Champions League final in 1993.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1845 GMT)

Marseille (4-2-3-1)

Steve Mandanda; Bouna Sarr, Adil Rami, Luiz Gustavo, Jordan Amavi; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Morgan Sanson; Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet (capt), Lucas Ocampos; Valere Germain

Coach: Rudi Garcia (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak; Sime Vrsaljko, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez; Angel Correa, Saul Niguez, Gabi (capt), Koke; Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Referee: Bjoern Kuipers (NED)