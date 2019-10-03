<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dimitar Berbatov has urged Manchester United to find a ‘winning formula’ or risk suffering a title drought, similar to the one suffered by arch-rivals Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have suffered a disappointing start to the new Premier League season, winning just twice in their opening seven fixtures following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Having dominated throughout the Premier League era, Manchester United last won the title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013, though they have since declined significantly under a succession of managers and look unlikely to challenge again any time soon.

Former United forward Berbatov admits the club’s current plight is difficult to accept, and says they must do all they can to avoid a sustained period without success.

The Bulgarian, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, used rivals Liverpool‘s current 29-year wait for a league title as a poignant example of why United’s problems must be solved as quickly as possible.

“It is frustrating and difficult for me to admit that United are so far behind Manchester City and Liverpool,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“When it comes to playing the game, you can see how confident and calm on the ball they both are, they know how to play and sometimes United don’t have that and they suffer because of that.

“I hope that Manchester United don’t end up like Liverpool and wait at least 29 years for the title. Six years is a long time to wait to win a title for a team like Manchester United.

“When you get into that spiral you are going to start slowly losing your DNA, look at Liverpool and all those years, you don’t want that.

“Sure, Liverpool are playing better now, but it has taken them so long to get to this point now where they are playing great football.

“United need to find that winning formula as soon as possible.”