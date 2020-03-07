<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that Odion Ighalo is proving him wrong at Manchester United so far, praising him for his goalscoring, strength and technical ability.

Some eyebrows were raised when United brought Ighalo in on a short-term loan deal in January, given that they had been linked with the likes of Erling Braut Haaland instead, but the Nigerian striker is starting to settle in at Old Trafford.

The former Watford forward has now scored three goals for his new club, despite not making a Premier League start since his move – and ex-United striker Berbatov has admitted that Ighalo is impressing him.

“I’m really happy to see that Odion Ighalo is settling in well,” Berbatov wrote for Betfair, “and he deserves it with the way he is playing, how he links the plays and the goals he is scoring.

“All the team are happy when he scores which shows he is fully integrated, and I like the way he looks for the ball and bullies the defenders.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know too much about him before he joined, obviously I knew about his record in the Premier League, but I questioned if he was the right man and if he would get into the team, but so far he is doing well and proving me wrong.

“When you need to play more direct in a game you need a presence in the box, a guy who knows how to get onto the end of a ball, bully the defenders and win the ball.

“Ighalo can do that, but he can also play, is technically good as well, he can keep the ball and give it to his team-mates and get into the box, that’s why I like him.

“He doesn’t just stay in the box and try to head the ball. He is linking really well with others and that shows in the team performances when he is involved.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed a few weeks ago that Ighalo’s impact thus far may even put him in contention for a permanent transfer to United.





