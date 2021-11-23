Football

Dimitar Berbatov wants Laurent Blanc to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

November 23, 2021
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc has blamed Barcelona for failing to hold on to Lionel Messi.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov can see Frenchman Laurent Blanc taking the manager’s job as a caretaker.

Blanc played for United for two seasons at the end of his career and won 11 major trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles, during three seasons in charge of PSG.

The Frenchman is currently in charge of Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan but has bee touted as a potential interim option for United, who have indicated they are looking to appoint a temporary manager to take over from caretaker Michael Carrick.

“Laurent Blanc is an interesting candidate,” he told Betfair.

“He’s an ex-United player, who won everything, has managed PSG and France, has the respect of the players and he has the charisma and composure required to manage United.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories