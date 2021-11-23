Dimitar Berbatov wants Laurent Blanc to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov can see Frenchman Laurent Blanc taking the manager’s job as a caretaker.

Blanc played for United for two seasons at the end of his career and won 11 major trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles, during three seasons in charge of PSG.

The Frenchman is currently in charge of Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan but has bee touted as a potential interim option for United, who have indicated they are looking to appoint a temporary manager to take over from caretaker Michael Carrick.

“Laurent Blanc is an interesting candidate,” he told Betfair.

“He’s an ex-United player, who won everything, has managed PSG and France, has the respect of the players and he has the charisma and composure required to manage United.”