Dieumerci Mbokani scored a brace after Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen’s opening strike as Royal Antwerp secured Uefa Europa League qualification. Antwerp beat Sporting Charleroi 3-2 in the Belgian play-off final yesterday.

Felice Mazzu’s men started the game brightly after Osimhen opened the scoring with only a minute into the encounter.

Then 13 minutes into the match, Dorian Dessoleil doubled the lead for the Zebras after an assist from Massimo Bruno.

In the 20th minute, Sporting Charleroi were reduced to 10 men after Gjoko Zajkov was shown a straight red card by referee Nicolas Laforge for serious foul play.

Antwerp capitalised on their numerical advantage to launch a comeback with Lior Refaelov equalising for his side two minutes after the incident from the penalty spot.

In the 67th minute, Mbokani completed his brace by scoring the matchwinning goal after he was set up by Didier Lamkel Ze.

Osimhen and Mbokani featured for the duration of the game along with Senegal’s Abdoulaye Seck.