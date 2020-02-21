<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Timo Werner should consider a move to Manchester United or Chelsea instead of joining Liverpool, ex-Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes.

The RB Leipzig striker has reportedly caught the attention of several top teams since his rise to prominence in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a summer bid for the 23-year-old and he admitted this week that he is “proud” to be linked to the Champions League winners, though Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann says he hopes to convince the Germany international to stay put for at least another year.

But former Bayern Munich midfielder Hamann says Werner is ready to move on to one of Europe’s biggest sides, though he is not convinced Anfield would be the ideal destination.

“Timo Werner has continuously improved, he has scored again in the Champions League and has already scored more than 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season,” Hamann wrote in a column for Sky.

“I trust him to play in a very big team soon. It is of course an honour for him to be linked to Liverpool.

“The question is: does he match Liverpool? For me he is strongest when he comes through the middle and can use his greatest weapon: his speed.





“With [Roberto] Firmino, Liverpool have a striker who is always playable and connects a lot with his team-mates.

“If Werner went to Liverpool, I would rather see him outside, but there are two absolute grenades in the team with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. If none of the three strikers get injured or move, he won’t play and I don’t think that’s what he wants.

“Liverpool is the absolute benchmark, but in my view he would be better suited to Manchester United or Chelsea.”

Liverpool’s hopes of defending their Champions League title took a hit on Tuesday when they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their last-16 tie.

And Hamann believes Jurgen Klopp’s team could be stunned when they welcome the Spanish giants to Anfield in March.

“It will be difficult for Liverpool after the defeat at Atletico,” he said.

“After winning 4-0 in the second leg last season against Barcelona [in the semi-finals], ​​everyone thinks they can do it, but they didn’t have a single shot on goal in Madrid.

“It is nothing new, however, that they have their problems away from home, that was already the case last season. Atletico will also tear up in Liverpool, I expect a fascinating second leg.”