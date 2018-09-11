Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has explained that he would pick Neymar for one of his teams before Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain duo are the two most expensive players in the history of football, with Mbappe one of the game’s undoubted rising stars after helping France to World Cup success at Russia 2018.

But while the teenager continues to generate headlines, largely for positive reasons, it is the former Barcelona man who the Argentine would prefer to have among his ranks.

Asked by Cadena COPE which of the players he would prefer, Simeone replied: “Neymar. In the Barcelona team of Luis Enrique, when he needed to work, he worked. Mbappe is more individualistic and doesn’t have a definitive role. Neymar has a fixed position.”

Simeone also contrasted Antoine Griezmann, his charge at Atleti, who turned down the prospect of moving to Barcelona in the summer in favour of extending his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the 19-year-old Mbappe.

“Griezmann has a different kind of game,” he said. “I read that Mbappe is more powerful and quicker than him, but Griezmann is the pilot.”

The pair combined to help France defeat the Netherlands 2-1 in a Nations League match on Sunday, while Griezmann has previously spoken of his desire to win the Ballon d’Or and the belief that he has that he should be named in the top three this year.

The Atletico Madrid star took third place in the Golden Ball ranking at the World Cup behind Luka Modric and Eden Hazard, while Mbappe was named the tournament’s outstanding young player.