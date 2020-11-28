Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone applauded and had tears in his eyes during the minute’s silence for Diego Maradona at the Mestalla.

Diego Simeone was very emotional this Saturday during the minute’s silence for Diego Armando Maradona.

Before the start of the Valencia v Atletico Madrid game, like in many stadia in the world, there was a minute’s silence for the Argentinian star. Although it did not last long at the Mestalla.

Emotivo minuto de silencio recordando a Diego Armando Maradona y a Juan Sol. El 'Cholo', visiblemente emocionado y aplaudiendo. #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/mJIto9YD8h

And the thing is that Simeone brought that silence to an end at the Mestalla with an applause which was heard throughout the whole stadium. And he was visibly emotional with tears in his eyes.

The Atletico Madrid coach shared a dressing room with Maradona at Sevilla and for Argentina. He also played against Diego in Italia when the ’10’ was at Napoli at Simeone at Pisa.