Diego Simeone and his Atlético Madrid side were treated by their supporters to the pre-match reception they needed ahead of their stunning 1-0 Champions League victory on Tuesday night.

A fourth-minute goal from Saúl Ñíguez held up and now the Spaniards are just 90 minutes away from upsetting the European champions, who are on pace for a record point total domestically.

Supporters before the match welcomed Atlético’s bus with flares and chants in what was truly a jaw-dropping spectacle.

After the match, Simeone applauded the efforts of the supporters and beamed at what he described as a truly unforgettable night.





“We started winning on the roundabout next to the stadium,” Simeone told Movistar. “In eight years, I’ve never seen a reception like that.”

“[The atmosphere] was exciting, it makes you want to play. The team responded with great effort, as they did in Valencia.

“It was not [the best night] because we didn’t get a title, but there are nights you don’t forget and this was one of them.

“The best team in the world comes after a lot of wins and you beat them.”

The two sides will meet again at Anfield on 11 March after Atlético play a trio of LaLiga contests against Villarreal, Espanyol, and Sevilla.