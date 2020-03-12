Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed the game plan that saw his team dump Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed the game plan that saw his team dump Liverpool out of the Champions League.

The LaLiga arrived at Anfield with a slim advantage, after winning 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Reds levelled the tie within 90 minutes and Robert Firmino made it 2-0 early in extra time.


However, Marcos Llorente scored twice to swing the tie in Atletico’s favour, before Alvaro Morata netted a third goal.

Simeone, whose side were without the ball for most of the game, explained how he set up his side.

“[We play] to win. With our weapons, to win,” he told BT Sport.

“Respecting our identity, respecting the characteristics of the players, exploiting the defects of the opponents, that’s how we play.”

