<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed the game plan that saw his team dump Liverpool out of the Champions League.

The LaLiga arrived at Anfield with a slim advantage, after winning 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Reds levelled the tie within 90 minutes and Robert Firmino made it 2-0 early in extra time.





However, Marcos Llorente scored twice to swing the tie in Atletico’s favour, before Alvaro Morata netted a third goal.

Simeone, whose side were without the ball for most of the game, explained how he set up his side.

“[We play] to win. With our weapons, to win,” he told BT Sport.

“Respecting our identity, respecting the characteristics of the players, exploiting the defects of the opponents, that’s how we play.”