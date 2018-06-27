Argentina great Diego Maradona insisted he is in good health after he was treated by paramedics following his country’s dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Maradona who celebrated passionately, offering middle-finger salutes to fans after Argentina scrapped through to the round of 16, however insisted that he was “fine” after needing medical treatment.

Maradona, 57, wrote on Facebook that he was fine after suffering from a sore neck.

“I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, nor was I, hospitalised,” he wrote.

“At half-time of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation.

“I was checked by a doctor and he recommended that I leave before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were playing for everything. How could I leave?

“I send a kiss to everyone. Thanks for the support.”

Argentina will face France in Kazan in the last 16 on Saturday.