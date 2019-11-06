<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Football legend Diego Maradona denied the insinuation that he is dying ‘from inside.’

The insinuation was spread by his daughter, Giannina last week as she hinted that Maradona was being “killed from inside” with sedatives, reports Daily Mail.

In a video, the former Barcelona and Naples star shared on his verified Instagram handle, he said, “I want to tell you that I’m not dying at all. I sleep peacefully because I’m working.”

Maradona, 59 added, “I don’t know what she (Giannina) meant to say or what she had interpreted. What I do know is that as you get older, people worry more about what you’re going to leave than what you’re doing.”

He went on to reveal that he would not be leaving anything to his brood of growing children after his death, as he would donate it to charity.

He said, “I tell you all that I’m not going to leave anything, that I am going to donate it. I’m not going to give away everything I earned by running during my life, I’m going to donate it.”

He ended the video by saying “I am very healthy. Very healthy. Thank you.”

The retired footballer-turned manager has battled with drink and drug addictions as well as weight problems.

Giannina had last week sparked fears about Maradona’s heath by appearing to ask fans to “pray for him” and claiming he was being sedated with pills like a “caged lion.”