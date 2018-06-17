Argentina legend Diego Maradona has absolved Lionel Messi of blame after the Albiceleste captain missed a penalty in the country’s 1-1 draw against Iceland in their Group D encounter in Moscow on Saturday, at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The South Americans dominated proceedings for the major part of the game against the debutants who put up a disciplined performance to thwart their more established opponents.

Argentina took the lead through Sergio Aguero in the 19th minute, but were pegged back four minutes later by a Alfred Finnbogason strike.

Messi missed what would have been the winner for Argentina from the spot in the second half with the Iceland goalkeeper stopping his effort.

And Maradona, who captained Argentina to win the World Cup title in Mexico in 1986, stated that the Barcelona star gave his all.

“I cannot blame the players, let alone him (Messi),” Maradona told Tyc Sports.

“I cannot blame him for not working, I do not blame the players, least of all Messi who gave everything he had to give.

“I missed five penalties in a row and yet I was Diego Armando Maradona.”

Argentina will face Croatia in their next game on Thursday.