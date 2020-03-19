<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Argentine great Diego Maradona has admitted that he’s a fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Maradona says the German coach is the one he follows most closely from Europe.





Known for his own passionate displays on the touchline as highlighted in the Netflix series ‘Maradona in Mexico’ which documented his turbulent spell reviving the fortunes of second-tier outfit Dorados, he said of the Liverpool manager: “I love what he conveys, the type that gives me confidence.

“Before at Dortmund and now in the Premier League.

“Klopp is always going forward.”