Uruguay captain Diego Godin praised his teammates as “lions” after they reached the World Cup quarterfinals only to fall 2-0 to France, and said goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s error for the second goal should be forgiven.

Uruguay were semifinalists in 2010 but their campaign in Russia marked just the second time after 1970 that they had advanced to the quarterfinals, and Godin wanted their achievment recognised.

“I’m proud of my teammates — they were lions,” Godin said, as he and the Uruguay players came off the pitch in tears.

“We are a team where everyone gives everything in the matches and in preparation. I have only words of gratitude for my teammates,” he added.

France won with a Raphael Varane glancing header in the first half and a goalkeeping fumble in the second that gifted Antoine Griezmann a soft goal. Griezmann shot from outside the box straight at Muslera, who attempted to palm the ball away but instead deflected it into the net.

“Fernando is a great goalkeeper … We all make mistakes,” Godin said. “On other occasions he has rescued us with incredible saves.”