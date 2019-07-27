<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In one of the most stunning results of the pre-season, Atlético Madrid ran riot on rivals Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, winning 7-3 behind four goals from Diego Costa.

It was all Atleti from the start as they found themselves up 5-0 at half-time.

In true Diego Costa fashion, he would be sent off along with Dani Carvajal after lashing out at the Madrid defender following a clash with Thomas Lemar, which led to a benches-clearing scuffle.

Atlético’s €126m teenager João Félix looked as if he’s worth every penny as he scored his first goal with his new club and assisted on two more.

Costa needed less than 50 seconds to make his mark, taking a Felix pass and hitting his deflected shot into the far corner.

Seven minutes later, Felix scored his first goal for Atlético, slamming Saul’s pass into the empty net.

Atlético would put a third past Thibaut Courtois just 19 minutes into the contest, as Koke did a spectacular job to set up Angel Correa.

Less than 10 minutes later, Diego Costa made it 4-0 as he took Saul’s well-weighted pass and buried the ball into the bottom corner.

Costa would complete his hat-trick just before half-time, converting from the spot after being taken down by Isco inside the area.

Costa wasn’t done as he made it 6-0 just after half-time, converting a lovely chip after a beautiful ball from Felix.

Nacho would pull a goal back to make it 6-1 only for Vitolo to score a seventh following the Carvajal-Costa incident, which saw both men sent off.

Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez would each score late consolation goals to end the scoring.

Real Madrid will take on Tottenham on Tuesday in the Audi Cup semi-finals while Atletico will face the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday.