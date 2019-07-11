<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After the signing of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata’s permanent switch from Chelsea, Diego Costa is now set to depart from Atlético Madrid this summer.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old is ready to make an unbelievable move back to England two years after leaving Chelsea and is open to discussing a possible deal with Everton.

The Toffees are on a desperate search for a striker in the summer window and owner Farhad Moshiri is keen to make another big-name signing to increase worldwide interest in the club.

Costa enjoyed three years of success at Chelsea, registering 58 goals and 24 assists while winning a pair of Premier League titles.

However, his time came to a very controversial end as he was frozen out by Antonio Conte and spent the first half of the 2017-18 season training in Brazil.

Atlético came to his rescue by purchasing the player for €66m but are attempting to cut their losses just 18 months later.

Costa was hampered by several injuries and a lengthy red-card suspension this past season and scored just a single goal in 2019.