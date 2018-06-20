Spain battled to a nervy 1-0 victory against Iran with Diego Costa registering the only goal in their second Group B match on Wednesday.

Spain are now level on points with Portugal in Group B, while Iran are in third and Morocco are now eliminated following their loss earlier in the day.

La Roja spent much much of the first 45 minutes in Iran’s end — enjoying 81 percent possession in process — but resolute defending from the Asian side saw the match deadlocked 0-0 at half-time.

David Silva hooked the ball over the bar after 30 minutes with the best of the very few chances, while Iran failed to find the target on any of their infrequent forays across the half-way line.

Spain were in front soon after the restart, though, when Costa’s neat turn and quick shot took an odd deflection off an Iranian defender and found the back of the net.

However, the 2010 world champions were on the back foot for parts of the second half, with Karim Ansarifard rifling into the side netting for Iran and Saeid Ezatolahi’s goal being correctly ruled out because for offside.