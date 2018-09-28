Diego Costa has criticised his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, saying he left Stamford Bridge because of the Italian’s behaviour.

Costa was unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player for the second time in December, three months after it was agreed that he would leave Chelsea in a £57 million transfer.

The Spain international, who had to wait because of a ban on the La Liga side registering new players, had been told by Conte in a text message that he was no longer part of his plans at Chelsea.

“I left Chelsea poorly because of his behaviour,” Costa told Marca. “Diego Simeone is a very direct manager, and when he doesn’t love you, it’s obvious and he helps you out. There, it was the opposite.

“We made him [Conte] champion and then, after everything, he sent me a message saying he didn’t want me.

“People said things, but time puts everything in its place — look where the coach is, look at Conte.

“I was clear that I was going to Atletico even though there were other offers. If not, I would have stayed with my family in Brazil. I have other values that money can’t buy.”

Costa’s first spell at Atletico ended after their 2013-14 La Liga title win, and the Brazil-born striker went on to help Chelsea lift two Premier League titles and a League Cup but said he had jumped at the chance to work with Simeone again.

“I have a lot of love for him,” he said. “Life there [at Chelsea] wasn’t like it is here. Here, I have everything, a big club as well as a big city — the people are very similar to Brazilians.”

Star Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann opted to stay in the summer despite an offer from Barcelona, and Costa said his decision showed the club’s strength.

“I knew from the start that he would stay,” he said. “Obviously, an offer from Barca is important. [Lionel] Messi, the club… it’s normal to be excited by it.

“It’s a sign of the strength of Atletico and he chose with his heart that he wanted to stay.”