<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





France manager Didier Deschamps has suggested Paul Pogba could be out of action for three weeks, making him a major doubt for Manchester United’s clash with arch-rivals Liverpool on October 20.

Pogba missed Manchester United‘s goalless draw at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night with an ongoing ankle injury and will again be absent for this weekend’s trip to Newcastle, with the midfielder not included in the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the 26-year-old will ‘probably’ miss this weekend’s clash at St James’ Park, though he seemed to suggest that the World Cup winner could return after the upcoming international break.

Pogba aside, the Red Devils currently have injuries to Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, and when asked if he expected anyone to return to fitness for Sunday’s trip to the North East, Solskjaer said: “Probably not.

“There’s an international break as well. It might be a time for us to give them that 10-14 days extra to be ready for Liverpool.”

Those views were in contrast, however, to national team manager Deschamps, who believes Pogba’s ankle problem is likely to see the midfielder out of action for around three weeks, which would also see him miss the clash with league leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford in just 16 days time.

“It’s a new worry with his ankle,” Les Bleus’ coach confirmed on Friday.

“He played in the [Carabao] Cup, he played again on Monday against Arsenal. He again has a problem that’s going to keep him out of action for three weeks.

“I’d prefer he was there like all the available players but unfortunately he isn’t in a physical state to be present.”