Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is misunderstood, France manager Didier Deschamps has said.

Pogba, 25, is often the subject of criticism from fans following poor team performances. United broke the world transfer record to sign the France international from Juventus for £89 million in 2016 — but he has not been in contention for any of the individual awards.

However, this summer, he played every match as France won the World Cup in Russia, and Les Bleus boss Deschamps has said this perception of Pogba is not quite accurate.

“The rest of the world, and certainly in France, has an image of Pogba that doesn’t really reflect who he is,” Deschamps said. “There’s this idea that he’s a bit individualistic — that’s not the case.

“I’ve spoken to him about his relationship with the media and I think he’s been unfairly criticised in the past. That’s why there has been this aggressive vibe and he’s had this strained relationship.

“But criticism is part of the job and I think you learn to take that on board as you get more experienced. That’s what’s happened with him and I think he’s gained some respect.

“He joined us ready to become a world champion and he took the whole squad with him.”