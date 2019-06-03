<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kylian Mbappe’s ankle knock is “nothing serious”, according to France head coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe was substituted at half-time in France’s 2-0 international friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar suffered a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Bolivia’s Raul Castro in Nantes.

However, Deschamps allayed fears over Mbappe ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 showdown against Turkey.

“It’s nothing serious,” Deschamps told reporters post-match.

“It’s just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go [for the next match].”

Mbappe – Ligue 1 top goalscorer and Player of the Year – scored 33 league goals and 39 in all competitions for PSG in 2018-19.

The 20-year-old also hinted he could be tempted by a “new project” amid links to Real Madrid.

France have won both of their Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures and are level on points with Turkey ahead of the upcoming Group H fixture.