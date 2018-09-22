Getty Images

Former Manchester City and Fulham midfielder Dickson Etuhu has been charged with bribery for alleged match fixing in Sweden.

Etuhu, who is now a football agent has been accused of offering bribe to his former AIK teammate Kenny Stamatopoulos to influence a game against Gothenburg in May 2017.

According to reports, Swedish FA’s secretary general Hakan Sjostrand revealed that a big sum of money was offered to the goalkeeper with threats.

But Etuhu’s lawyer Johan Akermark has denied the allegations and disclosed that the 36-year-old will give his explanation during trial.

“He has not offered any bribe and he does not know anything about any bribe,” Akermark told Fotbollskanalen, per SkySports.

“He had a snack with the AIK goalkeeper, they knew each other and used to meet for lunch.

“He has an explanation of what happened and we will present it during the trial.”

