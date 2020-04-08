<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min will be exposed to many different elements during his mandatory three week national service in South Korea, including tear gas and live-fire drills, according to a Marine Corps official.

It was announced last week that Son travelled back to his home country after the Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He is currently in two week quarantine after arriving back in South Korea from London last weekend, and is hoping to enlist in the Military Corps for a starting date of April 20.

So what will the training involve?

Son will receive a shortened version of the boot camp, according to a Marine Corps official.

He will learn how to fire a rifle, be exposed to tear gas and will be put through combat drills to test his fitness, including a 30km loaded march.





The Tottenham striker will also take part in discipline education, and a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise.

“Once you’re in the military, you should be able to fire a rifle, breath in the gas and participate in a battle, rolling and crawling around the field,” an official told Reuters.

“During the march, our regular Marine Corps recruits would bring 40 kg of equipment but it could be much lighter for alternative trainees depending on the programme.”

Son would have originally had to complete 21 months of service, but earned an exemption back in 2018 when he helped his South Korea side win gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

He is currently still recovering from a broken arm suffered in a Premier League clash against Aston Villa in February.

It is believed he will still be able to take part in military training, despite the injury.