<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo will earn a staggering €162m from his Nike contract, according to documents unearthed by Football Leaks.

According to German magazine Der Spiegel, the latest sponsorship agreement signed in 2016 runs through to 2026 with €16m per year going to the player.

The Juventus striker will also get an extra €4m bonus should he win the Ballon d’Or or FIFA The Best Award in that time.

As CR7 was handed those trophies in 2016 and 2017, he earned €20.2m in both those years.

Ronaldo is also comfortably the best-paid player in Serie A with a reported €30m per year salary at Juventus.

Nike responded to the reports saying: “We do not comment on athlete contracts.”