Cristiano Ronaldo will earn a staggering €162m from his Nike contract, according to documents unearthed by Football Leaks.
According to German magazine Der Spiegel, the latest sponsorship agreement signed in 2016 runs through to 2026 with €16m per year going to the player.
The Juventus striker will also get an extra €4m bonus should he win the Ballon d’Or or FIFA The Best Award in that time.
As CR7 was handed those trophies in 2016 and 2017, he earned €20.2m in both those years.
Ronaldo is also comfortably the best-paid player in Serie A with a reported €30m per year salary at Juventus.
Nike responded to the reports saying: “We do not comment on athlete contracts.”
