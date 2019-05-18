<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa’s women head coach Desiree Ellis says her side will surpass the expectation of the fans at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Banyana Banyana will make their maiden outing on the international scene after a runners-up finish at the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Southern Africans are drawn against Spain, Germany and China in Group B, and the tactican, who named her final 23-player squad on Friday, believes they have what it takes to excel.

“It was a difficult period to complete the final squad with many players raising their hands, and that is why we left it until late to announce our team,” Ellis told the media at Safa House.

“We went with a lot of experience and included some youngsters because we also have to think about the future.

“I have always believed in the saying that if a player looks ready don’t mind their age, just give them a chance.

“I have full confidence in the squad that we have selected and I believe we will surprise many at the tournament.”

South Africa will open their campaign against Spain on June 8 in Le Harve.