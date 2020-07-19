



Former Super Falcons and Avante Guingamp forward Desire Oparanozie has expressed confidence that her new club Dijon in Women French Ligue will contest for the league title in the new football season.

The ex-Delta Queens FC striker who joined the new French side in July said her mission in the new club is to fight for the Ligue Women title and qualify for UEFA Women’s Champions League for 2020/2021 season.

“My experience in my former club will be an advantage and my present fitness will propel me into the new season As the club set to get back for pre-season.

“Throughout years of my career, I have never been more confident going into pre-season as much as I am this time.





“While I was at the club, I never stopped working out on my own. I developed my own personal training programme and I followed it judiciously.

“Also CAF need to do more in terms of developing women football in Africa. Though I commend CAF for introducing Women’s Champions League in Africa.

“The female clubs will have something to play at the end of the football season. It will also encourage African women players to play more at home rather than seeking greener pastures abroad.

Against FC. Paris in the football season opener August 21st, Oparanozie is expected to be in action for her new club Dijon.