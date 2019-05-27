<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons Captain Desire Oparanozie has promised that Nigeria’s representative in the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in France will be a huge success considering series of preparations so far put in place by the players and the technical crew.

The En Avant Guingamp forward who spoke to newsmen from Austria camp reiterated that the Falcons are ever ready to take on any country irrespective of their rating in the world football.

”I can assure you that we are going to surpass our previous world cup outings and we have resolved not only to do well but to lift the trophy in France. Nigerians should pray for us to be injury free during the competition as we are ever ready to make them proud. You will also realise that the majority of us have been to the world cup and we have the experience”. said Oparanozie.

She said the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has assured them that all their needs will be met in terms of logistics and finance.

Oparanozie also stated that the technical crew headed by Thomas Dennerby and the players are in high spirit in camp.