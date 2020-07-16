



Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie is delighted to start pre-season with her new French Feminine Division One side, Dijon FCO.

The former Super Falcons captain said in a social media post that she’s going into the season very fit and hopefully it’s a sign of good things to come.

“Throughout years of my career, I have never been more confident going into pre-season as much as I am this time. Maybe because I never stopped working out,” she said.





Oparanozie joined Dijon in the current transfer window after parting ways with Guingamp following the expiration of her contract.

The 26-year-old who spent six years with Guingamp is expected to help her new side challenge for major honor next season.

Oparanozie will in action for her new team on 21 August, against fellow French Feminine Division One campaigner Paris FC, who are likely to feature young Nigeria goalkeeper, friendly, Nnadozie Chiamaka.