Former Manchester United player Derek Brazil has sung the praises of new signing Odion Ighalo and says he would prefer to play against Anthony Martial than the Nigerian.

“When a new player comes to United, especially one who’s had a few doubts about him like Ighalo, the bits that he came on in the games, he held the ball up well, he brings people into play, and he always wants to get in the six-yard box.

“Martial is different. As a centre-half I’d prefer to play against someone like Martial because you know that if you do give them a little wack from behind then he’s not going to try and recover that ball.





“Ighalo for me is proving people wrong. And he took his goal – I know it was only Derby but it was two good finishes – and I think he will give more problems to the Man City backline than Martial would on his own up there because the way United play, they do counter attack.

“If you’ve just got Martial up there, and you want him to hold the ball up so that the runners can get to him, you know he doesn’t do – he’ll probably do it six times out of 10.

“But with Ighalo, from what I’ve seen, his percentage is more than that. You’re talking eight, nine times out of 10 he’ll keep it.”

Although the Norwegian didn’t start with the two players upfront, it is a combination Brazil would like to see in due course:

“I think you could play the both of them. You could and then it’d be nice to see if if they could play together.”