Frank Lampard has been freed to open talks with Chelsea about becoming their next boss, with Derby hoping for a quick resolution to a long-running saga.

The Rams said in a statement on their official website: “Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

“The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”