Former Super Eagles defender Efe Ambrose has been released by Championship side Derby County without playing a match.

The 30-year-old joined Derby handled by Frank Lampard in February from Scottish club Hibernian.

Prior to his Derby move, Ambrose was offered a new deal by Hibernian but opted against renewing it.

Other players released are former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, David Nugent, Alex Pearce, and Marcus Olsson.

Ambrose previously had stints with Isreali club Ashdod and Scottish giants Celtic.